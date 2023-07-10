The Xiaomi Pad 6 launches globally at an attractive price

What you need to know

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has made its global debut, featuring a Snapdragon 870 chipset, an 11-inch WQHD+ display, an 8840mAh battery, and more.

Xiaomi's latest tablet ships in Gravity Gray, Gold, and Mist Blue color schemes.

It costs €399 for the 6GB/128GB configuration, €429 for the 8GB/128GB, and €449 for the 8GB/256GB model.

Xiaomi has announced that the Pad 6, which made its debut in China last April, is now available to purchase in international markets, particularly in Europe.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 retails for a base price of €399, which gets you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If you want to go for the higher memory configurations, you can shell out €429 for the 8GB/128GB variant and €449 for the 8GB/256GB model.

In terms of specs, nothing has changed with the tablet's global version. This means that the same 7nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset is ticking inside. An 8840mAh battery also keeps the lights on, with support for 33W wired charging.

Xiaomi positions the mid-range tablet as an entertainment hub, featuring an 11-inch WQHD+ display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. Its screen boasts Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and Dolby Vision support, so you can count on a "vivid visual experience."

The Xiaomi Pad 6 also promises a decent soundstage, with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio coupled with a quad-speaker setup.

But entertainment isn't the only focus of this tablet. Xiaomi developed a special version of MIUI 14 (based on Android 13) specifically for the new tablet. To further help advance your productivity, Xiaomi also offers a Smart Pen (2nd generation) and a keyboard, all of which can be purchased separately.

Its shooters consist of a 13MP rear camera with support for 4K video recording at 30fps, and an 8MP front camera. For what it's worth, its predecessor, the Xiaomi Pad 5, also had the same set of cameras.

The tablet also looks premium the moment you lay eyes on it, thanks to its aluminum alloy body. It also weighs 490g and has an ultra-slim bezel measuring 6.5 mm.

You can purchase the tablet in any of three flavors: Gravity Gray, Champagne, or Mist Blue.