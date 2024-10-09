This is not a drill — the Fire HD 10 tablet is HALF OFF this Prime Day

The second day of the October Amazon Prime Day continues in full swing, bringing us all awesome deals like this one. Amazon has slashed the price of the Fire HD 10 tablet by a neat half, meaning you can buy one of the best Fire tablets launched in 2023 for less than $100. Yes, this is not a drill, this is a real deal.

The Fire HD 10 (2023) comes in three colors, Black, Ocean, and Lilac, and two storage variants, 32GB and 64GB. You can choose the lock screen ad-supported version or the one without ads, but I suggest saving a few extra bucks and getting the ad-supported one. Since the ads are only on the lock screen, it's not intrusive or bothersome and you save money.

The 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10 is 46% off, going for $74.99, while the 64GB Fire HD 10 is 53% off, priced at $84.99 for the rest of today only.

I personally prefer the Lilac colorway, but you can opt for anything you like in the memory configuration of your choice. The good news is, you can get every color in either 32GB or 64GB. And if that still isn't enough, the Fire HD 10 has a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Since the sale slashes the 64GB option's price to so less anyway, I say get that one without doubt.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 32GB: $139.99 $74.99 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 64GB: $179.99 $84.99 at Amazon Enjoy one of Amazon's most premium tablets for an insanely low price, only while this Price Big Deals Day sale lasts. With over half lopped off the price of the 64GB Fire HD 10 tablet, this is the perfect time to invest in this 10-inch tablet from 2023. The battery life is amazing, giving you 13 hours of uptime, and you get Alexa built-in to help control your smart home.

✅Recommended if: You need a tablet that can consistently deliver over 10 hours of battery life; you want something that includes expandable storage via microSD; you plan to use your tablet for gaming.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a tablet that's especially lightweight; you need a camera that can deliver high-quality pictures; lock screen ads bother you.

The user experience is pretty neat overall. Amazon equipped the Fire HD 10 (2023) with a 10.1-inch Full HD LCD display with a 1920x1200 screen resolution. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM. That's more than enough power to be productive and multitask, in addition to light gaming and media consumption. To get the most out of the Fire HD 10, you can also buy a Bluetooth keyboard case to go with, like the one from Fintie which costs $44.99 on Amazon.

You get two 5MP cameras, one on the front and the other on the rear. The battery life is fantastic, delivering 13 hours of usage. The Amazon Fire HD 10 also has a 3.5mm audio jack, expandable storage of up to 1TB, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a USB-C port for wired charging.

Just like the 2021 model, There's no fast charging on this Fire HD 10 either. For the fastest possible charging time, users are recommended to use a 15W adapter. This will get you from zero to a hundred percent in three hours.