The best Samsung tablet for students has dropped to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

Samsung tablet deals pop up every so often, and this next one's a pretty solid discount. For a limited time, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has crashed 38% at Amazon to its lowest point ever. The so-called "Fan Edition" tablet is normally priced at $450, so getting it for just under $280 is a stellar opportunity.

The S9 FE is our favorite Samsung tablet for students, featuring a 10.9-inch LCD screen, the S Pen stylus, and compatibility with a useful keyboard case that makes it easy to use like a laptop. This configuration has 128GB of storage, and Samsung says it has up to 18 hours of battery life per charge, which is perhaps one benefit of not having an AMOLED display. Other nice features include the S Pen, the microSD port, cross-device multitasking, and IP68 dust and water resistance, among others still.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $449.99 $278.02 at Amazon Amazon has dropped the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE to its lowest price ever with a 38% discount. This tablet is a great pick for students, professionals, or pretty much anyone looking for a solid mid-range Galaxy tablet. It also comes with Samsung's S Pen and up to 18 hours of battery life, which users love. This particular deal is for the gray tablet with 128GB of storage, though you can also upgrade with these and a few other options. Price comparison: Walmart - $278.02 | Best Buy - $299.99

✅Recommended if: you want a tablet that includes the first-party S Pen; you're looking for something that balances affordability with utility; you have or have had other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem and have like them.

❌Skip this deal if: you specifically want a tablet with an AMOLED display; you're looking for a tablet with industry-leading performance and have a budget to go premium.

We think the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the best Samsung tablet for students, largely due to its affordability, usefulness with other Galaxy devices, the inclusion of the S Pen, and its nearly-18-hour battery life. While it includes an LCD display instead of an AMOLED screen, most users find it bright enough and still vibrant, along with being large enough for a wide range of tasks.

While this deal is for the 128GB storage version of the S9 FE, the microSD port offers expandable storage of up to 1TB. We also love the Samsung keyboard case for this tablet, though users will have to buy it separately.

It's worth noting that the Exynos chipset in this tablet does leave a little bit to be desired in the performance department, but at under $300, it's definitely competitive compared to other tablets around this price.