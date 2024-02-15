Seriously?! The 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is 42% off right now

If you're in need of a cheap Amazon tablet, then this deal may be perfect for you! Amazon has cut the price of the 2023 Fire HD tablet by 42%, constituting $75 in savings and making it the cheapest it's ever been. While this version does include lock screen advertisements, those who don't mind will get an awesome deal on the fairly large tablet, sporting a 10.1-inch HD 1080p display and up to 12 hours of battery life. Add in 64 GB of storage, 3 GB of RAM, and a 2 GHz octa-core processor, and you've got an affordable large tablet that still packs a bit of a punch.

Amazon 2023 Fire HD 10 Tablet: $179.99 $104.99 at Amazon The 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid larger tablet option with a 10.1-inch, 1080p HD display, 3GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. And at $75 off the list price, this tablet is the cheapest it's ever been! Interestingly, this Amazon tablet deal comes at such a cheap price partially because of the inclusion of lock screen ads, so if you don't want those, you'll have to either upgrade or go with a different deal. Still, you'd be hard-pressed to find another tablet with these specs at this price point, featuring up to 12 hours of battery life, Dolby Atmos dual-stereo speakers, and an octa-core 2 GHz processor. Price comparison: Target (32 GB) - $149.99 | Best Buy (Refurbished, 32 GB) - $128.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable tablet with a large display for gaming or streaming video; you're looking for something with enough battery life to take it with you wherever you go.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want homescreen and lock screen ads; you need a tablet with a powerful camera; you're looking for a tablet that's lightweight or extra-small.

Largely considered one of the best Amazon Fire tablets from 2023, the Fire HD 10 is a good option for gaming and video streaming, and this model includes an impressive amount of storage for its price. This is also one of Amazon's largest tablets, featuring a 10.1-inch full HD display with a 1920x1200 screen resolution. While it's a bit lighter than its previous generation at 15.29 ounces, this tablet is still pretty hefty, and some considered it a little heavier than what they were looking for. However, if you don't mind the extra weight or slightly lackluster photo capabilities, this is a good budget tablet option—especially at this low price.