Score 27% OFF on the 9-inch Lenovo Tab M9 with this last-minute Prime Day tablet deal

Budget Android tablets are great devices when you need a large screen for catching up on your favorite shows on the go or at home. It's even better when you can find a great deal on them, like this Lenovo tablet. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, which ends tonight, you can snag the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for just $109.99, which is a whopping 27% drop from its regular price of $149.99. Plus, a folio case is included in the price, which is otherwise an optional accessory.

It's one of our best cheap Android tablet picks if you're looking for tablet that's lightweight and relatively compact. The processor is decent enough to drive all your basic apps, and the LCD display is slightly larger compared to the previous model.

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023): $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is a 9-inch Android tablet that's rated to deliver up to 13 hours of battery life. Grab the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant for just $109.99 in the awesome Prime Day deal, which is 27% off its regular price. The Tab M9 (2023) is great for binge-watching shows and is speedy enough to handle a bit of casual gaming too. It looks classy, is fairly lightweight, and has front and rear cameras.

✅Recommended if: You need a headphone jack on a cheap and light tablet; your priority is casual media consumption.

❌Skip this deal if: You need the latest Android software; you want to play heavy 3D games.

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is one of the best Android tablets if you want something not too large, but larger than your phone's display. It launched with Android 12 but it's upgradeable to Android 13, and is supposed to get three years of security updates. It only comes in one color, Arctic Grey. It doesn't look bland or drab as most tablets in this segment do, thanks to a dual-texture finish for the back panel.

This is the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, but there is a microSD card slot for expanding the storage. The Tab M9 (2023) features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, and Bluetooth 5.1. It's powered by the MeidaTek Helio G80 SoC, which should provide adequate performance for basic tasks. The rear 8MP camera has autofocus, so you can use it for scanning documents or performing visual serach queries via Google Lens.

We've got you covered on all the great Prime Day tablet deals, so don't forget to check them out.