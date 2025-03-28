What you need to know

Samsung is said to be sticking with Galaxy Tab S9 FE accessories for the Tab S10 FE series.

Expect an Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector, a Hybrid Book Cover, and two keyboard folios.

Both folio keyboards pack a dedicated AI key for Bixby or Gemini, but only the pricier one has a trackpad.

A fresh leak just spilled the accessories Samsung might roll out for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

Samsung hasn’t officially pulled back the curtain on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or its Plus version just yet, but thanks to leaks and rumors, we’ve already got a pretty good idea of what to expect. That said, the accessories for these budget-friendly tablets have been more of a mystery—until now.

According to information shared by Android Headlines, Samsung isn’t making new accessories for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. Instead, these upcoming tablets will stick with the existing lineup from the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus, with support for four specific accessories.

As per the outlet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will launch alongside four Samsung accessories: an Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector, a Hybrid Book Cover, and two keyboard options (including a slim version). Both keyboards reportedly feature a dedicated AI button that'll fire up Bixby or Gemini with one press.

Screen protector and hybrid cover

The anti-reflective screen protector for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is tipped to cost €35 (about $38) and includes an anti-glare film, a microfiber cloth, and alignment tools for easy installation. Meanwhile, the Hybrid Book Cover for the Tab S10 FE series is said to launch at €109 (around $118), available in blue and black, featuring a built-in kickstand and a magnetic S-Pen holder.

As for the keyboard folio covers, the Book Cover Keyboard Slim could cost €199 (about $215), and the standard Book Cover Keyboard might be priced at €269 (around $290).

While both will apparently come with an AI key, the standard version is said to stand out with a built-in trackpad. The Slim model reportedly ditches the trackpad and palm rest for a thinner, lighter design.

Spec sneak peek

Rumor has it that the standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE may sport a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Plus model might go bigger with a 13.1-inch screen.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is expected to run on the in-house Exynos 1580 chip, offering up to 256GB of storage. For cameras, you might be looking at a 13MP shooter on the back and a 12MP selfie cam up front.

Both tablets should support 45W wired charging, with the standard version housing an 8,000mAh battery and the Plus model bumping it up to 10,090mAh.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed a launch date yet, but with certifications and benchmarks popping up left and right, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series looks set to drop pretty soon.