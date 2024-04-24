The Redmi Pad SE is a new entry-level Android tablet for less than $200

What you need to know

Redmi Pad SE is a new affordable Android tablet that has been announced for the Indian market.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, and the tablet features a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The interesting color choices include Mint Green, Graphite Gray, and Lavender Purple.

It goes on sale in India starting April 24 and is available in a couple of storage options.

Xiaomi’s budget-friendly Redmi brand is back with yet another affordable tablet, dubbed Redmi Pad SE, which was just launched in the Indian market. It comes a couple of years after the Redmi Pad, which saw a global launch in 2022.

The new Redmi Pad SE is an 11-inch tablet with a 90Hz refresh rate screen and Full HD+ resolution. The screen is enclosed in an aluminum unibody design that is 7.36 mm thick and looks quite similar to the Redmi Pad. The tablet's available color options include Mint Green, Graphite Gray, and Lavender Purple.

(Image credit: Xiaomi/ Redmi)

Underneath, the tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC with 2.4GHz clock speeds — the same chipset that powered the Redmi 10 back in 2022. It is further backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, with support for a microSD card for up to 1TB of additional storage.

The device relies on a sole 8MP primary sensor enclosed in a rectangular camera housing. On the front, there’s still a 5MP selfie camera for video conferencing.

Keeping the lights on, the Redmi Pad SE has a massive 8,000mAh battery capacity with 10W wired charging speeds. The other notable parameters of the entry-level tablet comprise AI face unlock, Wi-Fi, support for Bluetooth 5.0, a quad-speaker system, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14 operating system. Also, the budget tablet gets support from Redmi Stylus for Pad, which is likely sold separately.

(Image credit: Xiaomi/ Redmi)

The Redmi Pad SE will be sold in India on April 24, 2024. The base 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 12,999 (~$ $157), the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 13,999 (~$ $169), and the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 14,999 (~$180). However, all three variants sport only 128GB of onboard storage, with microSD support, as mentioned.