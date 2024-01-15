Note-taking gets easier as reMarkable 2 makes its debut in India
Elevate your productivity with reMarkable 2
Starting today (Jan.15), reMarkable 2, a tablet designed to mimic the feel of pen and paper, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon.in.
The reMarkable 2 has a 10.3-inch monochrome digital paper display with a resolution of 1872 x 1404. It offers a unique experience, allowing users to take notes, doodle, and review documents seamlessly while maintaining the tactile sensation of writing in a notebook.
The device also gives customers the freedom to mix and adjust handwritten content on a single page, annotate PDFs and e-books directly, and manage notes and documents using folders and tags. The device also enables the conversion of handwritten notes into typed text.
"We're incredibly excited to bring reMarkable 2 to India. We've designed reMarkable 2 to empower people to think better among the many distractions of the connected world, and we believe Indians will appreciate our approach," said Phil Hess, CEO at reMarkable.
Designed to minimize distractions, reMarkable 2 allows users to focus on their tasks without interruptions, unlike other tablets that constantly send you notifications or take you down the doom-scrolling rabbit hole.
Additionally, the tablet facilitates seamless cross-device functionality by connecting to cloud-based mobile and desktop apps. This allows users to capture ideas and build on their thoughts on their laptop/phone without having to look for the tablet.
This functionality requires a separate Connect subscription. By subscribing to Connect, users can get unlimited cloud storage and sync and up to 3 years of extra device protection.
The device can be bought separately or as a bundle, which includes two accessories: Marker Plus, a pen with a built-in eraser, and Book Folio, a protective cover.
Additional accessories like the Type Folio, a keyboard with a protective case, can be purchased separately.
Pricing and availability
- reMarkable 2 will be available for a suggested retail price of ₹43,999 for the bundle including reMarkable 2 and Marker Plus, and ₹53,799 for the bundle including reMarkable 2, Marker Plus, and Book Folio in gray polymer weave.
- Marker Plus (₹13,599), and Type Folio (₹19,499) will be available for purchase separately. No-cost equated monthly installment (EMI) payment plans are also available.
- A free 1-year Connect trial is included with a purchase of the reMarkable 2 bundle, then costs ₹299/month or ₹2990/year, which can be canceled anytime.
