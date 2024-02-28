If you're in need of a Google Pixel Tablet and its awesome charging dock speaker set, this limited-time deal is a great option. At $150 off or 25% in savings from Amazon, this powerful 256 GB tablet rings in at an even cheaper price than the smaller storage configuration. Plus, it boasts the classic Google Pixel experience and makes for the perfect option for anyone who needs a tablet, speakers, and a charging dock, all in one.

Google Pixel Tablet Charging Dock Bundle: $ 599.00 449 at Amazon The Google Pixel Tablet is a pretty good device when paired with its charging dock and integrated speaker station. At $150 off for this higher-storage 256 GB option, this bundle is more affordable than it has ever been for 25% cheaper than the sticker price. For the average smart home user, the Pixel charging station and tablet combo offers a great all-in-one option with speakers, easy charging and the device itself. While it isn't the perfect option for those who want to pair a first-party keyboard or stylus with their tablet, it is a pretty solid option with a lot of features, not the least of which is its trusty built-in kickstand. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.00 $449.00

✅Recommended if: you already like the Google Pixel experience with your other devices; you need both a speaker and charging dock with your tablet; you're looking for a roughly 11-inch screen.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking to use your tablet primarily for gaming; you want something that you can use a stylus or keyboard with.

This generation of the Google Pixel Tablet has a larger 11-inch screen than the Pixel 7, along with a Google Tensor G2 processor (the same one that's found in Pixel phones), and it offers easy, user-friendly access to Google's smart home controls.

While removing the tablet from the dock takes a little bit of getting used to, this is a pretty solid pick for anyone needing the whole suite — especially at this low of a sticker price.