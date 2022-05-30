Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet could ship with a USI-certified stylus

What you need to know

The Universal Stylus Initiative has certified a Pixel-branded tablet from Google.

It is believed to be the Android tablet announced by Google at its I/O event.

The certification implies that the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet will ship with a USI-compatible stylus.

During its hardware I/O keynote, Google formally confirmed its re-entry into the tablet market after a seven-year hiatus. The company even teased the appearance of its upcoming slate, though a few key details remained shrouded in mystery, such as whether it would include a stylus.

It appears that the Google Pixel Tablet will include one. The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) recently certified (opens in new tab) a Google tablet codenamed "Tangor," according to tech blog NuGiz (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)).

For the uninitiated, USI is an alliance of companies that aims to advance a universal standard for interoperable active pen styluses on a wide range of touchscreen devices, including phones, tablets, and computers. In 2018, Google joined the initiative.

Interestingly, the certification makes no mention of the Pixel brand, so there's not much in the way of evidence to prove that it actually refers to the upcoming Pixel tablet recently teased by Google.

9to5Google noted that the Pixel Tablet will be the first Android device to include support for the USI standard, assuming it reaches consumers first.

(Image credit: Universal Stylus Initiative)

Because Google will not release the device until 2023, there isn't much information available at this time. However, Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of devices and services, recently stated that it would be the "most intelligent tablet in the world."

Speculations have since begun to circulate that the slate will have some sort of smart home functionality, though this remains murky.

What is certain is that the Pixel Tablet will be powered by Google's custom Tensor chipset, positioning it to compete with the best Android tablets on the market.