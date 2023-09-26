Major Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE Plus leak lays out spec details ahead of the launch

What you need to know

A new round of leaks double-down on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus rumored display sizes of 10.9 and 12.4-inches, respectively.

The Tab S9 FE Plus is rumored to contain an 8MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens on its back with a 12MP selfie camera.

Both tablets are speculated to arrive in October alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE.

Some more specifications about Samsung's new Fan Edition (FE) tablets are coming to light ahead of Samsung's next launch.

According to information received by WinFuture, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus will supposedly feature a 12.4-inch display. This model is also said to support the S Pen, much like Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and other higher-end tablets. The leak adds the Plus model may feature an Exynos octa-core SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU.

Consumers may find the Tab S9 FE Plus with two RAM/internal storage versions: an 8/128GB and another at 12/256GB. A microSD slot is reportedly included, giving users a chance to implant a 1TB card.

The leak also touches on the potential camera chops of the Tab S9 FE Plus. The device may launch with an 8MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Its front-facing camera is speculated to be 12MP in strength.

Finally, a 10,090mAh battery is rumored to power its tasks while it has apparently earned an IP68 waterproof rating.

For the base Tab S9 FE, the device has been rumored to sport a 10.9-inch display followed by the same CPU and GPU chips its larger sibling may contain. Storage-wise, the base device may only feature a 6/128GB configuration and also feature a microSD slot capable of supporting a 1TB card.

The smaller tablet may only feature a singular 8MP primary camera on its back panel, a 12MP front-facing lens, and an 8,000mAh battery. The water resistance rating on the Plus tablet has been allegedly given to the base model, too.

Though the leak doesn't outwardly say this, both tablets are rumored to feature the Exynos 1380 chip instead of a Snapdragon chip that its flagship friends utilize. Furthermore, a recent pricing leak for the Tab S9 FE doubles down on what we're seeing here about its potential RAM/storage capacities and display sizes.

Moreover, leaked renders involving the Tab S9 FE revealed possible color options. It looks like the market could receive Lavender, Mint, silver, and grey colorways — the Tab S9 FE Plus should see these options, as well.

We might not have to wait long to see what Samsung has in store for its latest fan edition tablets, anyway. A leak from just a few days ago suggested the company could be gearing up for an October launch. This event will almost certainly reveal the new Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, too.