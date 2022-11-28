Don't clock out just yet, Samsung is still discounting some of its best tech for Cyber Monday

Samsung is a huge name in electronics and has spread its influence to many categories. While we tend to think about phones first and foremost when we hear the Samsung name, the Korean giant makes so much more. One of Samsung's best deals is the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. This jumbo 12.4-inch tablet comes from last year but it still has plenty of power for this year. The display has a sharp 2560x1600 resolution so everything on the screen is tack sharp for easy reading.

In the box, you get an S Pen for drawing and writing on the large display, and storing is as easy as sticking it to the back of the tablet. You can get it with 64GB or 256GB of storage and while the 64GB version is still cheaper, the overall discount is more with the larger model. Make sure you pick the version that makes the most sense for you, as well as the color you want when you add it to your cart. Keep in mind that some colors are a bit pricier than others.

Save on Samsung tablets on Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB: $529.99 $368.78 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a massive 12.4-inch display and an S Pen, it's easy to see what you're doing on this Android-powered tablet. This tablet is powered by the Qualcomm SM7225 8-core CPU which keeps it running smoothly, even when multitasking. The large 10,090mAh battery will easily make it to the end of a busy day. Also, remember that you can use a microSD card to expand your storage later on.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Tablet Keyboard Cover: $159.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're buying the Tab S7 FE, there's a good chance you'll want the keyboard cover to make the most of it. With this accessory, you get extra protection for your tablet whilst traveling as well as more utility thanks to the keyboard. With a keyboard, editing files or filling in spreadsheets is faster and more accurate than using the touchscreen.

Get a Galaxy Watch for cheap on Cyber Monday

For those shopping for a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is marked down for Cyber Monday as well. Both the 40mm and 44mm sizes have discounts but the greatest savings can be had with the silver 40mm model. This is the Bluetooth model so it will need to be within range of your phone to work online, but this won't be an issue for most people. As noted in our Galaxy Watch 4 review, this model runs Wear OS instead of the older Tizen OS.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Silver): $249 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While this is last year's model, the Galaxy Watch 4 is still a beautiful and well-made smartwatch. It even has the latest Wear OS updates thanks to Samsung's generous update policy. You can get this watch in multiple colors though the silver model with a white band is the cheapest. You can also get an LTE model that can be used without a phone nearby if you're willing to spend a bit more.

Upgrade your music with Cyber Monday Galaxy Buds savings

As we saw in our Galaxy Buds Pro review the earbuds are some of the best Samsung makes. With active noise canceling (ANC) and tips to ensure a snug fit, these earbuds can give you a bit of peace and quiet even when you're in public. They're also IPX7-rated making them a good pick for workouts.

You can also get them in white or black if the vibrant lilac color doesn't do it for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy with active noise canceling and a snug fit removing obnoxious sounds from the world around you. If you've ever been working out in the gym and wished you didn't have to hear the machines and people surrounding you, these buds are a great pick. You don't even need to panic if they get wet thanks to IPX7 water resistance.

If you're more interested in upgrading your phone, there are some incredible deals on Samsung phones for Cyber Monday. In fact, some of our favorite Cyber Monday phone deals are Samsungs. Whether you want the highest-end S22 model or a cheaper FE phone, there are plenty of upgrade options available.