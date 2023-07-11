Android tablets aren't great, but this Prime Day deal is too good to ignore

Over the years, I've reviewed and used my fair share of tablets, and even in 2023, the fact remains that the majority of Android tablets aren't great. But if you're looking for a solid deal on an even-better tablet, then Prime Day has you covered as you can get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $215, saving you almost 40%.

The only company that manages to buck that trend is Samsung, and all you need to do is take a look at the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to understand why. Samsung originally released the Tab S6 Lite back in 2020, but the company surprised everyone by offering a "refresh" in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $214.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB): $429.99 $259.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was refreshed in 2022 and for good reason. This is still one of the best Android tablets and Prime Day's the perfect time to grab it.

The 2022 version is virtually identical to the original model from 2020, such as the 10.4-inch display, dual AKG-tuned speakers, and even a microSD card slot. Powering the 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

But the best part about the Tab S6 Lite is the included S Pen, removing the need to find a stylus to use if you want to take notes or use this as a drawing tablet. It was also released with Android 12, meaning that you'll get updates until Android 15 and enjoy security updates for four more years.

Something else worth considering is that you'll be able to go from the traditional Android interface to DeX Mode. This transforms the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite into a laptop of sorts, allowing you to get work done, all while being powered by your favorite Android apps.