OnePlus has released a new software update for T-Mobile OnePlus 8T+ 5G, which is identical to the standard OnePlus 8T but boasts an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. However, it lacked one major software feature that OnePlus introduced with OxygenOS 11.

While unlocked variants of the OnePlus 8T launched with Always-On Display feature right out of the box, it was missing from the T-Mobile version. The new software update, which arrives as version 11.0.4.6.KB09CB, finally adds the feature to the T-Mobile OnePlus 8T+ 5G (via Android Police).

Along with the Always-On Display feature, the update also optimizes battery performance, so you can expect slightly better battery life as well. Additionally, the update brings the October 2020 Android security patch and a few bug fixes to what is one of the best Android phones on the market right now.

If you own a OnePlus 8T+ 5G and haven't received the update yet, you can try looking for it manually by making your way to Settings > System > System update > Check for update.