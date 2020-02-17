OnePlus and T-Mobile are rolling out the Android 10 update to the T-Mobile two months after it debuted on the unlocked model. The new update started rolling out on February the 14th and includes the December 2019 security update as well. Two months later than it should be, but it's better late than never. The original update was beset with issues and halted shortly afterward. T-Mobile likely did some additional testing, just in case.

Android 10 is bundled with OnePlus' OxygenOS 10 which includes Google's standard features like a dark mode and gesture navigation, and OnePlus'own features like GameSpace, and improved spam blocking in the Messaging app. OnePlus is also adding a new Contextual Display which surfaces intelligent info for the Ambient Display when the screen's turned off.

Here's what's specifically included in T-Mobile's February 14th update:

Google security update for December 2019

"UE-B AGNSS only" mode for UMTS and LTE

Stability and post-launch fixes

As this is a staged rollout, don't expect to get it immediately. Standard times often range from two weeks to a month, and this should be no exception.