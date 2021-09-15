While some company executives stick to corporate speak and toe the company line, others are more likely to let their true feelings fly. Case in point, a T-Mobile executive openly complained about Samsung's recent supply chain issues during a Bank of America Securities webcast on September 14.

Fierce Wireless listened to the private event and quotes T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik as saying that "Samsung has really fallen behind the eight ball relative to other OEMs," especially Apple. Allegedly, T-Mobile customers wanted to buy more Samsung phones this year but couldn't find them.

According to Osvaldik, "a lot of our customer base are also very significant Samsung lovers," but T-Mobile hasn't been able to meet demand. He particularly criticized Samsung for discontinuing the Galaxy Note series, which "many of our customers just loved." Presumably, these customers aren't turning to the Note-esque Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead.