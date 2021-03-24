One of the initiatives T-Mobile launched when it became the "Uncarrier" was T-Mobile Tuesdays. The free app has continuously offered deals, promotions, and freebies to T-Mobile customers as a way to thank them for sticking around. When Sprint customers merged with T-Mobile, they were quickly given access to these perks, and now Metro by T-Mobile customers will finally have access to the app and all the goodies it has to offer.

To celebrate the occasion, T-Mobile Chief Marketing Officer Matt Staneff announced the return of the free, season-long subscription to MLB.TV for T-Mobile customers, providing premium access to one of the best baseball apps on Android, valued at around $130:

We are working to bring more value to our customers every day and bringing T-Mobile Tuesdays to Metro by T-Mobile customers is something to celebrate!....MLB.TV is just one of the epic perks we give our customers to say thank you, and we've delivered over $1 BILLION in free stuff and exclusive offers — that's how much we appreciate our customers and we won't stop!

To sign up for T-Mobile Tuesdays, you'll need to head to the Play Store and download the app, which should be available on the best cheap Android phones for Metro customers like the Moto G Stylus. You'll need to enter your phone number for confirmation, followed by a four-digit pin that the app will text you. Once in the app, you can browse the current offers or upcoming ones, with new offers arriving every Tuesday. Deals can be saved in the app to redeem later, but you'll have to be wary of any expiration dates.

The MBL.TV subscription will be available to all T-Mobile customers starting March 30, so be sure to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and sign up, so you don't miss out on any of the action this year.