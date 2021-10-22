What you need to know
- T-Mobile announced that it's delaying its 3G CDMA shutdown by three months.
- The carrier says it's to give its partners time to transition their customers off of the aging network.
- The shutdown is now scheduled for March 31, 2022.
Just as T-Mobile's impending 3G CDMA shutdown neared, the carrier has announced that it's delaying the shutdown by a few months.
On Friday, T-Mobile explained that it hoped to sunset the aging network as soon as possible to improve its 5G network for the best Android phones while giving its partners "plenty of time and resources to take care of their customers as well."
However, T-Mobile says its partners "haven't followed through on their responsibility to help their customers through this shift," and it's become clear that the original January 1, 2022 deadline would need to be pushed back.
Even though T-Mobile does not directly name Dish, it's clear that the new carrier is among the "partners" mentioned. Dish has been piggybacking on T-Mobile's network as it works to build and launch its own network. Meanwhile, Dish took over ownership of Boost Mobile, which still relies on the aging 3G CDMA network, as a condition of the Sprint merger.
However, in a bid to boost its 5G efforts, T-Mobile made preparations to sunset the CDMA network to repurpose the spectrum, much to Dish's dismay. The carrier has pleaded with T-Mobile to reconsider its timeline, to the point where the DOJ became involved, expressing "grave concerns" that the deadline may not provide Dish enough time to move its customers over.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert has accused Dish of "dragging their feet" with its transition efforts, a sentiment further expressed in Friday's announcement.
There should be no more room for excuses. We have provided even more time and those partners can follow suit with the effort that is needed to ensure no one is left on the wrong side of the digital divide.
While this should give Dish more time to prepare for the shutdown, it's not clear if this will be a sufficient enough extension to transition customers that still rely on the network. We've reached out to Dish for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
You shouldn't spend $1,000 on a bespoke Edition Galaxy Flip
Phone carriers finding new ways to lock you in sucks. But sometimes you have to take advantage of the game whenever you can.
Check out this awesome Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review from Windows Central
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is now available for purchase and our friends at Windows Central share why you should consider picking one up.
Here are the best shows on Peacock right now
NBC's Peacock streaming service offers subscribers access to a ton of free and premium content. With so much to choose from, we've rounded up a list of the best Peacock shows available for your viewing pleasure this weekend!
These are the best phones for your Verizon Wireless plan
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.