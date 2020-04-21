T-Mobile has begun accelerating the rate of 5G adoption in the U.S. just weeks after it successfully completed its merger with Sprint.

The carrier is expanding its 5G base with Detroit, St. Louis, and Columbus, Ohio getting access to the next-gen standard.

For regions that already have 5G access, it'll be improving the service. It has now brought 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum to parts of Philadelphia with parts of New York City slated for later. The benefits of this to customers as an increase in speed as well as an increase in network capacity. T-Mobile says that the mid-band spectrum will "boost average 5G speeds for customers nationwide up to eight times faster than current LTE in just a few years, and 15 times faster than current LTE over the next six years."

To access T-Mobile's 5G, you'll be able to do so with a 5G capable smartphone like the Galaxy S20. T-Mobile says that this includes Sprint Galaxy S20 5G models as well. To be clear, both 5G and LTE Sprint phones will be able to take advantage of T-Mobile's LTE and 5G networks. T-Mobile will be adding the OnePlus 8 as part of its supported devices when it becomes available from April 29, and the company expects 5G to become more ubiquitous as more devices debut with the standard over the year.

"Connectivity is more important than ever today, and the challenging time we're all facing shows just how critical 5G for All is," said Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology. "While our amazing team safely works to keep people across the country connected to work, school and family, we aren't slowing down on building out the broad and deep network that only this combined company can deliver."