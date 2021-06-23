T-Mobile has announced that its 5G network now covers 300M people and further widens its lead in 5G coverage. The majority of this coverage uses T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G made up of its band n71 low-band spectrum. This spectrum is well-suited to cover large areas but lacks the capacity to stand up to an urban or suburban load.

Extended Range 5G has made it possible for T-Mobile to bring 5G to rural areas and forms the backbone of its 5G network. T-Mobile's Extended range network covers 1.6 million square miles which is nearly double what AT&T has and four times Verizon's coverage.

CEO of T-Mobile Mike Sievert said: