The service offers over 1,000 servers across 60+ different countries and your subscription can be used on an unlimited number of devices at once. That's something that most VPN providers don't allow you to do, so there's a lot to like with Surfshark.

Surfshark is one of the best VPN providers out there, and it's also one of the most affordable which is kind of wild. With a solid feature set, great customer service, and reliable performance, you'd normally expect the price to be pretty high but you can actually grab a Surfshark VPN subscription for under $2 per month.

There is a special 3-year plan , though the savings it offers is 84% versus paying monthly and costs $69.99 upfront. Given the marginal extra savings, you may as well go for the two-year plan and keep the money in your own pocket for now in case you spot a different deal down the line.

As is the case with most VPN providers, the longer you sign up for the less your equivalent monthly spend will be. If you prepay for two or three years with Surfshark, you'll save as much as 84% off the regular monthly cost. Right now, the best option is Surshark's two-year plan which costs just $47.76 upfront. That's actually less than the cost of the 1-year plan making it a no-brainer choice between those two options and saves you 83% compared to paying month-to-month. At that rate, you're effectively paying just $1.99 per month

When looking at VPNs, security should always be your first concern and Surshark has you covered with AES-256-GCM encryption, IKEv2, private DNS, leak protection, and a strict no data-logging policy. It might not have the most servers of any VPN provider, but the ones it does have are spread across many locations and are plenty speedy.

You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back.

How much does Surfshark VPN cost?

Pricing varies depending on how long you commit to using Surfshark. If you don't want to commit to a long-term plan, you'll pay $11.95 per month. However, if you prepay for a longer plan then you can drop the monthly cost as low as $1.94.

For a single year of Surfshark you pay $73.88, but you can actually subscribe for twice that length of time for less money. It's only $47.76 for the two-year plan which makes total sense since you're getting more for less. The three-year plan offers the best overall savings and costs $69.99 upfront. That makes the monthly cost just $1.94.

When you consider the fact that paying for one year costs more than paying for two years, you should rule the annual plan out straight away. Ultimately, the difference in savings between the two- and three-year plans is negligible at 83% and 84%, respectively. The latter does offer the lowest equivalent monthly cost at $1.94, so if you're sure Surshark is for you that's the one to go for. If you want to commit less upfront, then the two-year plan should be your go-to.

Some other services like ExpressVPN are priced as high as $6.67 per month for their lengthier plans, so it's easy to see the value that Surfshark is offering here.

Surfshark VPN free trial: 30-day money-back guarantee

There isn't actually a free trial for Surfshark's VPN, though there is a way to try it out for free. Whichever plan you go for, you'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means, should you not enjoy your experience, you can claim back whatever you paid upfront. That full refund policy should help squash any concerns you might have about committing to one of Surfshark's lengthier plans in order to get the biggest savings.

Just be sure to keep track of when you signed up so you can ensure you're still eligible for a refund just in case. Or set yourself a reminder. Easy.

Is Surfshark VPN a good provider?

The reason there are so many different VPN providers is because users desire and require different things. That means your opinion of whether Surfshark is good will depend on whether its features stack up against what you want. Surfshark is one of our favorite providers thanks to its affordable cost of entry and excellent balance of features. It definitely represents one of the best value for money VPNs.

The company is based in the British Virgin Islands which means it has no directive to log any user data at all (which is a good thing) and it has all the basic VPN requirements in place, including AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and an extra security measure in place via its Double Hop capabilities.

It also has easy-to-use apps for pretty much every platform, extensions for your browser, and even Fire TV and Apple TV support. Though its apps are simple, you also want solid customer support for when it is needed and Surfshark excels there too. Surfshark makes it easy to unblock Netflix geo-restrictions, so if you're looking to stream stuff that may not be available locally this is a great VPN to pick.

One of the best features of Surfshark in comparison to its competitors is the ability to use it with an unlimited number of devices at the same time, which means no disconnecting one to connect another. Most other providers allow around 5 devices, some as many as 10, but very few have no limit at all so that's a real plus. One subscription can secure every device in your home which might actually save you even more money than its deals.

Where Surfshark falls short is in its server availability. It offers around 1,000 servers in 60 countries which is lower than some of its premium competitors. If it doesn't have servers where you need them, that could be a deal-breaker.

How does Surfshark VPN pricing compare to the competition?

Surfshark is one of the most affordable paid options out there, especially if you go for one of its longer-term plans. To get full access for under $2 per month is pretty much unheard of with the best VPN deals from other providers usually going for around $3 to $4 at best.

Its two- and three-year plans make it way better value than the likes of ExpressVPN or NordVPN, though being a newer service it has some drawbacks like lower server availability. As long as you are wiling to sign up for a longer commitment, Surfshark is a very affordable VPN option that you should give some serious consideration to.