Microsoft's Surface Duo has just gotten one of its biggest price drops to date with a today only Woot sale offering the Surface-branded foldable for just $410. That's more than $1000 off its original selling price and $500 from the $999 selling price it dropped to earlier this year.

It currently sells for just over $600 at Amazon, so this deal represents a $200 savings. In this price bracket, you're looking at phones like the $349 Google Pixel 4a, making the Surface Duo a tempting grab and one of the best cheap Android phones, at least for the duration of this sale.

Microsoft's Surface Duo has had a troubled run. It launched with a high price, with relatively outdated specs, and to the soft booing of poor reviews. This is not to say that it was a dull or boring product. It was certainly an interesting offering, bringing a fresh take to the growing foldable market.

It was, however, reviewed by Android Central's Daniel Bader as "a hot mess of half-finished ideas and buggy execution," a consensus shared with other reviewers. Microsoft later updated it to squash many of the bugs, but no update could add 5G or bring a newer processor.

A hot mess is unpalatable at over $1000 but less so at $410. So if you want a Surface Duo now, though, this is probably your best chance to get one.