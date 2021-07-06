Surface Duo held up against a green, leafy backdropSource: Daniel Rubino / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Microsoft's Surface Duo has dropped in price to $410.
  • This is part of a one-day sale at Woot, with the deal slicing the price of the Surface in half.
  • Customers can buy up to 10 each while supplies last.

Microsoft's Surface Duo has just gotten one of its biggest price drops to date with a today only Woot sale offering the Surface-branded foldable for just $410. That's more than $1000 off its original selling price and $500 from the $999 selling price it dropped to earlier this year.

It currently sells for just over $600 at Amazon, so this deal represents a $200 savings. In this price bracket, you're looking at phones like the $349 Google Pixel 4a, making the Surface Duo a tempting grab and one of the best cheap Android phones, at least for the duration of this sale.

Microsoft's Surface Duo has had a troubled run. It launched with a high price, with relatively outdated specs, and to the soft booing of poor reviews. This is not to say that it was a dull or boring product. It was certainly an interesting offering, bringing a fresh take to the growing foldable market.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

It was, however, reviewed by Android Central's Daniel Bader as "a hot mess of half-finished ideas and buggy execution," a consensus shared with other reviewers. Microsoft later updated it to squash many of the bugs, but no update could add 5G or bring a newer processor.

A hot mess is unpalatable at over $1000 but less so at $410. So if you want a Surface Duo now, though, this is probably your best chance to get one.

Microsoft Surface Duo Render

Microsoft Surface Duo

The Surface Duo is Microsoft's first, messy foray into the world of Android hardware, with a slim design and unique hinge mechanism. It didn't quite take off sales-wise, but Microsoft has made it a unique experience for the buyers who invested.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy
Save your S21

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy

If you're lucky enough to secure a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, then you probably want to make sure it's as protected as possible. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases that we've found — and most are super-affordable!