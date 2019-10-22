What you need to know
- The Surface Neo and Surface Duo may not have 5G support when initially launched.
- Microsoft is working on bringing 5G support to the devices in the future.
- Panos Panay also states that the first generation of the devices will have good cameras.
Panos Panay spoke about the upcoming Surface Neo and Surface Duo at an event in Berlin yesterday (via WinFuture). At the event, Panay spoke on bringing 5G to the upcoming Surface Neo and Surface Duo and mentioned that the first generation of the Surface Duo will have a good camera.
Based on the report from WinFuture, the first-gen of Surface Duo and Surface Neo will likely support LTE advanced, but 5G support likely won't come until future devices. Panay explained at a panel discussion that there is an ambitious roadmap to introduce 5G devices. He would not comment on any specifics, including on if the first generation of the Surface Neo and Surface Duo will support 5G.
There's a chance that the Surface Neo and Surface Duo could initially ship while supporting 4G LTE, and then a version that supports 5G could be released later. Microsoft has released versions of Surface devices in the past without 4G LTE support and then later released versions with support for 4G LTE, so it wouldn't be an unprecedented move. That is, however, only speculation at this point.
What do you think - do the Surface Neo and Duo need 5G to be successful?
Having an 'eyes open' setting for Face Unlock is the placebo we need
Adding an easily defeated setting to Face Unlock doesn't change anything except our perceptions. But those are important, too.
Two months later, how are you liking the Galaxy Note 10?
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are both excellent phones. Two months later, how are they holding up? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
Your Amazon or Google speaker could be spying on you, but it probably isn't
A loophole lets your home assistant devices listen longer than they should, but that's not the whole story.
These are the best heavy duty cases for the Pixel 4
Don't let your brand new Pixel 4 get banged up by a nasty drop. Keep it safe from day one on with a heavy duty case.