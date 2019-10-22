Panos Panay spoke about the upcoming Surface Neo and Surface Duo at an event in Berlin yesterday (via WinFuture). At the event, Panay spoke on bringing 5G to the upcoming Surface Neo and Surface Duo and mentioned that the first generation of the Surface Duo will have a good camera.

Based on the report from WinFuture, the first-gen of Surface Duo and Surface Neo will likely support LTE advanced, but 5G support likely won't come until future devices. Panay explained at a panel discussion that there is an ambitious roadmap to introduce 5G devices. He would not comment on any specifics, including on if the first generation of the Surface Neo and Surface Duo will support 5G.

There's a chance that the Surface Neo and Surface Duo could initially ship while supporting 4G LTE, and then a version that supports 5G could be released later. Microsoft has released versions of Surface devices in the past without 4G LTE support and then later released versions with support for 4G LTE, so it wouldn't be an unprecedented move. That is, however, only speculation at this point.

What do you think - do the Surface Neo and Duo need 5G to be successful?