A YouTube video has been found showing off some images of a supposed Microsoft Surface Duo 2 prototype. According to Windows Central, these images are "legitimate," although it seems that this is a "near-final" prototype.

The images confirm previous rumors and speculation that Microsoft will be introducing a new triple-camera setup. Additionally, it's possible that Microsoft could introduce a new black color option, potentially matching the Matte Black color of the Surface Pro X. However, given that these are images of prototypes, it just shows that Microsoft is at least considering releasing its next smartphone with more than just one color.

A couple of other changes could be arriving with the Surface Duo 2 if these images turn out to be the final product. First, the dedicated fingerprint scanner has been removed, potentially favoring an embedded scanner in the power button.

Second, the USB-C charging port has been moved to the right display and is placed in the center. Considering that Microsoft ran into issues with the charging port being broken with the original Surface Duo, there are hopes that those problems will be rectified with the second iteration.