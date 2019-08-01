While Street Fighter V first released for PlayStation 4 and PC back in 2016, Capcom has done a great of overhauling and balancing the different systems, while adding new characters and costumes for players to enjoy. In 2018, Capcom relaunched it with Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, fixing issues that players had complained about.

Capcom is still supporting the game, as three more characters are joining: Street Fighter V is getting Poison, Lucia and E. Honda in just a few days! You can check out the announcement trailer for the three below, showing off their different moves in action: