YouTube TV reaches temporary deal to keep Paramount channels, including CBS

What you need to know

YouTube TV reached a temporary deal with Paramount to keep its channels on the service.

Paramount offers 34 channels and other perks as part of the YouTube TV subscription.

YouTube TV customers are frustrated as this dispute comes one month after the service hiked prices.

YouTube TV temporarily avoided disaster by reaching a temporary deal with Paramount to keeps its channels and properties available on the streaming services. As the two sides negotiated, YouTube TV announced Feb. 12 that Paramount channels might disappear as it was unable to reach what it considered "a fair deal." However, it later announced that Paramount channels would continue to be available on YouTube TV in the near future as the two sides continue to find a long-term solution.

"We’ve reached a short term extension as we work toward a deal with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. YouTube TV subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS, and any recordings that are in their Library," the company wrote in the blog post. "We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf. We also value Paramount's partnership and willingness to work towards an agreement."

It's unclear how long this short-term extension will last. Paramount provides 34 channels on YouTube TV, including CBS, CBS Sports, MTV, Comedy Central, and regional stations. It also enables extra services, like Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME and BET Plus.

YouTube TV customers are frustrated by the developments, as the streaming service recently increased prices by $10, from $73 to $83, just one month ago. Additionally, the timing of the rights dispute is unfortunate, with March Madness (the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament) and The Masters tournament coming up in March and April — airing on CBS and CBS Sports.

An update for our members: We’ve reached a short-term extension with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. Subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS. We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf.… https://t.co/xMAs8m6jFUFebruary 14, 2025

For now, YouTube TV customers can still access Paramount channels, but it's unclear how long that'll last if a true deal isn't reached. Previously, YouTube TV said it would offer a credit if Paramount channels were unavailable for "an extended period of time."

"If we can't reach an agreement and their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer subscribers an $8 credit. You can still watch Paramount shows and movies by signing up for their streaming service, Paramount Plus, starting at $7.99 a month," the company said.

This comes shortly after YouTube TV fixed an issue affecting free channels.