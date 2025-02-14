YouTube TV reaches temporary deal to keep Paramount channels, including CBS
Subscribers aren't out of the woods yet.
What you need to know
- YouTube TV reached a temporary deal with Paramount to keep its channels on the service.
- Paramount offers 34 channels and other perks as part of the YouTube TV subscription.
- YouTube TV customers are frustrated as this dispute comes one month after the service hiked prices.
YouTube TV temporarily avoided disaster by reaching a temporary deal with Paramount to keeps its channels and properties available on the streaming services. As the two sides negotiated, YouTube TV announced Feb. 12 that Paramount channels might disappear as it was unable to reach what it considered "a fair deal." However, it later announced that Paramount channels would continue to be available on YouTube TV in the near future as the two sides continue to find a long-term solution.
"We’ve reached a short term extension as we work toward a deal with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. YouTube TV subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS, and any recordings that are in their Library," the company wrote in the blog post. "We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf. We also value Paramount's partnership and willingness to work towards an agreement."
It's unclear how long this short-term extension will last. Paramount provides 34 channels on YouTube TV, including CBS, CBS Sports, MTV, Comedy Central, and regional stations. It also enables extra services, like Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME and BET Plus.
YouTube TV customers are frustrated by the developments, as the streaming service recently increased prices by $10, from $73 to $83, just one month ago. Additionally, the timing of the rights dispute is unfortunate, with March Madness (the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament) and The Masters tournament coming up in March and April — airing on CBS and CBS Sports.
An update for our members: We’ve reached a short-term extension with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. Subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS. We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf.… https://t.co/xMAs8m6jFUFebruary 14, 2025
For now, YouTube TV customers can still access Paramount channels, but it's unclear how long that'll last if a true deal isn't reached. Previously, YouTube TV said it would offer a credit if Paramount channels were unavailable for "an extended period of time."
"If we can't reach an agreement and their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer subscribers an $8 credit. You can still watch Paramount shows and movies by signing up for their streaming service, Paramount Plus, starting at $7.99 a month," the company said.
This comes shortly after YouTube TV fixed an issue affecting free channels.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
YouTube TV reportedly fixing an outage that affected a few major free channels
Google TV tipped to keep your finger on the world's pulse with 'News Brief'
What a ridiculous yoke of uncertainty and insecurity to hang around all of their so-called valuable users/customers necks! 🙄
While in their profits-are-all-that-matters appreciation of their users/customers....all of the streaming services keep jacking-up their monthly rates, while the TV networks keep moving more and more of—what has always been—their regular TV content into only their 'streaming' platforms, so more and more people have to pay additional monies to view what has traditionally always been available to view via regular TV cable or network content & series &c.
And on top of all that, customers are supposed to be thankful—that once again they're being informed that—the persistent uncertainty and threats of possibly losing certain 'properties' & channels – has been temporarily thwarted, again? 🙄
The world has turned upside-down! 🙃