Uh, what?! Amazon is now giving away FREE Samsung smart TVs during the Big Spring Sale

Samsung has officially revealed its lineup of 2024 smart TVs and audio products, and Amazon's Big Spring Sale is marking the occasion by dropping a bounty of jaw-dropping BOGO deals. I'm not joking: buy any eligible Samsung TV and the retailer will hook you up with a second 65-inch smart TV for 100% free.

It's also worth noting that Samsung is running a similar promotion when you preorder one of the flagship OLED TVs before April 11th. We'll drop a few of these offers below so you can get a closer look. If you aren't committed to buying one of these new Samsung TVs (or you simply don't need two TVs), keep in mind that we've gathered a bunch of smart TV deals in our guide to the Amazon Big Spring Sale (ends March 25th).

Samsung 43" LS03D QLED 4K The Frame TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CY3H9QP6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,445.98 $997.99, includes FREE Samsung 65" TU690T smart TV Order the new 43-inch The Frame (LS03D) from Amazon before April 11th and you'll get a FREE 65-inch TU690T TV included with your purchase. That's two outstanding 4K smart TVs for less than $1,000, and both models come with gorgeous picture, AI-powered 4K upscaling, and a sleek, ultra-slim design. Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fthe-frame%2F43-class-the-frame-qled-4k-ls03d-qn43ls03dafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung - $999.99

Samsung 85" Class QLED 8K QN900D smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CY3S82DN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $8,445.98 $7,997.99, includes FREE Samsung 65" TU690T smart TV The compact 43-inch The Frame isn't the only set included in this free TV promotion. On the other end of the spectrum is the 85-inch 8K QN900D, an absolute beast of entertainment that delivers true 8K resolution with Samsung's latest AI-powered Gen3 Processor, Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound, refresh rates of up to 240Hz, and more. Buy this Samsung TV before it sells out and you'll get that FREE 65-incher with your purchase. Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-8k%2F85-class-samsung-neo-qled-8k-qn900d-qn85qn900dfxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung - $7,999.99

Other models that include the FREE 65" TV