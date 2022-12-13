This Amazon Christmas deal slashes over $500 off the stunning Sony X90K smart TV

Christmas is less than two weeks away and epic holiday deals have covered the web like a blanket of freshly fallen snow. I'm talking about record-breaking price cuts on everything from smartphones and wearables to video game consoles and yes, smart TVs. Head to Amazon today and you can get an incredible 33% off (opens in new tab) the Sony 65-inch X90K Bravia smart TV, an entertainment powerhouse that we once called the "best premium Android TV" that money can buy.

Thanks to this deal, the Sony X90K is currently just $998, a hefty $501.99 drop from its usual retail price. The Android TV hit the same record low price during Amazon's Black Friday sale before shooting back up shortly thereafter, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this discount before it's too late. Order today and Amazon is even offering free shipping with a guaranteed arrival before Christmas. If you need more convincing, simply take a look at the specs. The X90K boasts a truly stunning LED display with AI-powered 4K upscaling and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth-as-butter gaming. The only thing we really didn't like about the TV was its price, which makes the current offer even more compelling.

The best premium Android TV is selling at a Black Friday price

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" X90K Bravia XR Smart TV: $1,499.99 $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Just a few weeks before Christmas, Amazon has slashed a jaw-dropping 33% off the Sony X90K, a best-ever discount that we haven't seen since Black Friday. For just shy of $1,000, you're getting a premium Android TV that comes complete with 4K upscaling, a 120Hz refresh rate, and PlayStation 5 exclusive features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch. Cinemaphiles will find a lot to love as well, since the X90K also comes with Dolby Vision / Atmos and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, which uses AI to make your favorite films look better than ever before.

Although the built-in speakers here are admittedly quite good, the Sony X90K was designed to connect seamlessly to a quality audio system. If you're trying to upgrade your entire home theater system before the holidays, check out our guide to the best soundbars that money can buy.