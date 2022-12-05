The Disney Plus price increase goes into effect this week — here's how to keep your current rate

Well, we knew it was coming: the long-awaited Disney Plus price increase is set to officially go into effect this Thursday, December 8th. This means that the price of the streaming service's ad-free Premium plan will jump from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, or from $79.99 to $109.99 if you pay for a full year. At the same time, Disney Plus will be launching their new ad-supported Basic plan for $7.99 per month, which is understandably a little frustrating for subscribers who have been with the service since it first launched back in late 2019.

That being said, if you're not a member yet, you still have a few more days to sign up for Disney Plus and lock in the existing annual rate of $79.99 (opens in new tab) (an instant $30 saving). On the other hand, if you are a member already, we'd recommend signing up for the "Legacy" Disney Plus bundle before Thursday. The price of that entertainment bundle — which includes access to Disney Plus (ad-free), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus (with ads) — is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month, but after December 7th, it'll be gone forever.

Just a few days left to lock in a cheaper Disney Plus rate

(opens in new tab) Best option for new members Disney Plus Premium: $79.99/year (increasing to $109.99/year on Thursday) (opens in new tab) If you don't want to deal with the Disney Plus price increase, prepay for an annual subscription before Thursday to lock in the existing rate. You'll get to enjoy all of the great content found on Disney Plus, from Marvel to Star Wars to The Simpsons, without any ads, plus the ability to download content for offline enjoyment.

(opens in new tab) Best option for existing members Disney Plus Bundle: $14.99/month (expires December 8th) (opens in new tab) If you're already a Disney Plus member, you can purchase the Disney Plus Bundle and pay just $14.99 per month for Disney Plus (ad-free), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus (with ads). This particular offer will only be around until December 8th, but you can lock in this price today if you're quick about it.

If you're the fence about Disney Plus, especially in light of this upcoming price increase, learn everything you need to know in our Disney Plus pricing guide. In that article you'll get to see how Disney Plus fares against the competition, plus we share active deals and take a look at what's playing on the streaming service now.