Samsung's 2024 smart TVs are coming — here's how to get your $100 discount early, no payment required

Samsung's newest lineup of Android TVs won't be fully unveiled until March 21st, but we just got wind of a deal that'll guarantee you a $100 discount days in advance. Simply sign up for Samsung's Reserve program using your name and email address and the company will send you details about the upcoming devices AND $100 to spend on the new products once preorders go live. That's it; there are no strings attached and no payment is required if you change your mind later on.

✅Recommended if: you're planning to buy a new Android TV or speaker system in 2024; you want to be on the cutting edge of smart TV technology.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current entertainment setup or you're fine buying an older TV.

As we learned during CES 2024, Samsung's 2024 lineup is going to include a bunch of new 4K and 8K smart TVs with AI processors, a newly-refined The Frame TV, and a number of cutting-edge sound bars. We aren't sure if Samsung will be launching special preorder incentives once the products officially become available, but this reserve program offers an easy way to guarantee that you'll pay less than the retail price with very little hassle involved.

If this preorder deal sounds familiar to you, it's probably because it's very similar to the Galaxy Reserve program that the company offers when it reveals new Samsung smartphones. Just like that program, all you need to do is add your name and email address and the savings are as good as yours.

Sure, $100 isn't a major discount, but it's straight dollars off your purchase with zero strings attached. Take a few seconds out of your day to give Samsung your information and you'll be saving money on cutting-edge tech that isn't even out yet.