Paramount Plus and Peacock might be the next streaming platforms to merge

What you need to know

Paramount Global and Comcast are in talks about a potential joint venture or partnership in the streaming industry.

Comcast, known for its live sports broadcasts, and Paramount Plus may leverage their sports content to compete with collaborations like ESPN, Fox Sports, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Paramount is facing financial challenges, evident from recent layoffs and debt issues, emphasizing the urgency for the company to secure a deal.

Paramount Global and Comcast are discussing a potential joint venture or partnership in the streaming business, as per The Wall Street Journal.

The two companies have reportedly been talking about a possible streaming collaboration, which could lead to bundling Paramount Plus and Peacock as a package deal for subscribers (via Variety). This is just one of the strategic options Paramount is exploring, the WSJ notes.

The news comes about two months after word about a possible merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount emerged, which could lead to the amalgamation of Max and Paramount Plus, as per Axios. It made sense since Warner Bros. Discovery aims to be a content giant, and Paramount brings more content and a mix of popular broadcast and cable channels to the table.

However, these two services are trailing behind the leading streaming platforms like Netflix, Max, and Disney Plus in terms of total viewership. Merging them could cut costs and provide consumers with a more comprehensive offering, especially in terms of their live sports content, as highlighted by the WSJ.

Comcast has established a reputation for providing live sports programming, such as football and soccer matches, and Paramount Plus recently broke viewership records with Sunday's Super Bowl. Leveraging their strength in sports could be a strategy to compete with the powerhouse collaboration of ESPN, Fox Sports, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

It's unclear if Paramount and Warner Bros. are still in talks, but what's evident in recent months is that Paramount, grappling with debt and having recently laid off hundreds of employees, urgently needs to strike a deal of some sort.

Comcast and Paramount seem to be in the very early stages of discussion, according to the report, and any details about how a merger between Paramount Plus and Peacock might work would be purely speculative at this moment.

Android Central reached out to both companies for a statement, but they were not available at the time of this writing.

The rumored negotiations mirror industry-wide attempts to figure out how to make streaming more profitable, addressing the high costs of running streaming services.