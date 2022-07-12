Watch 4K movies or use AI-enhanced upscaling on old ones with $30 off NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro

There are a ton of streaming boxes available for your TV from several different manufacturers, so it can be hard to find the right one for your setup. This Android TV box has a built-in 4K Chromecast, a wide range of streaming apps like Netflix, and Plex support for playing local content. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is 15% off at Amazon, that’s $169.99 (opens in new tab), down from $199.99.

NVIDIA has taken a slightly different approach with the SHIELD TV Pro giving it a fast CPU, a powerful GPU, and 3GB of RAM. This allows the SHIELD TV Pro to support 4K HDR streaming, as well as AI-enhanced upscaling to make older lower-resolution TV and movies look sharp on a modern TV.

While just about any streaming box can play movies from common streaming apps, NVIDIA has packed in a few extra features that sets the SHIELD TV Pro apart. One is the ability to play back local content via Plex.

Plex lets you stream your movies and videos from a local source like a hard drive or flash drive in full quality. This is helped by the dual USB 3.0 ports on the back of the SHIELD Pro, so you can plug in either a USB flash drive or an external hard drive. Best of all, Plex Server is supported so you can stream these videos on other devices with Plex installed.

Gaming is another strength for the SHIELD TV Pro, with support for Android games as well as games streamed via GeForce Now. You can use either a mouse and keyboard, or a game controller. You can also stream games from a local NVIDIA-powered gaming PC, so you don’t have to move your PC tower to play in your living room.

Stream movies and play PC games with one box

(opens in new tab) NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro: $199 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get streaming with the powerful NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro, powered by Android TV. This box also comes with access to in-home game streaming from an NVIDIA-powered gaming PC, or from the cloud with NVIDIA GeForce Now.

With consistent updates and high-end hardware for its time of release, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is still a solid buy in 2022, especially if you can get a good price on it. You can even use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to search and control your other smart home tech.

If you’re looking to make the most of in-home media streaming, you’ll want to check out the best Prime Day NAS deals. If you’re looking to get back into gaming, you can also check out a new dimension with Prime Day Oculus Quest deals.