Need a new 4K TV? This 65-inch entertainment powerhouse is just $700 during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for a new TV for the living room, bedroom, basement, or den this Black Friday, LG is a solid brand to consider. The LG 65-inch Class 75 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart TV, for example, is currently on sale at Best Buy, down from $849.99 to $699.99. That’s a saving of $150 you can put towards a subscription to the premium 4K tier of your favorite streaming services.

LG TVs feature the intuitive webOS smart TV interface that makes it easy to navigate various streaming services, loaded apps, and inputs, and even enjoy a personalized experience for each user in the home. At 65 inches, this TV is the perfect size for an average living room, providing not only a gorgeous picture but also complementary virtual 5.1 surround for an immersive experience. Watching movies is like being in the theater thanks to LG Filmmaker Mode.

Upgrade your TV with this LG beauty

LG 65-inch Class 75 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy With the latest version of LG’s webOS smart TV interface, 4K picture quality, virtual 5.1 surround sound, and bright colors contrasted with deep blacks, this deal for the LG 65-inch Class 75 Series QNED 4K UHD smart TV at Best Buy is one you’ll want to take advantage of. Shipping with LG’s Magic Remote, it’s your portal to all your favorite streaming subscriptions.

Along with simple access to all the most popular streaming services, LG also provides more than 300 free channels of content through LG Channels. Control the TV via the included Magic Remote, which offers both touch buttons, one-touch buttons to a few streaming services, and voice control.

Boasting Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the TV also features Dimming Pro, which dynamically adjusts the TV’s back lights so you get deep black levels, ideal for action movies and dark, intense dramas. Thanks to the a5 AI processor Gen6, you’ll enjoy further detail in pictures as well as the ability to upscale HD content to 4K so everything looks better.

Gamers will appreciate the LG Game Optimizer feature that customizes the gaming experience. With GeForce NOW included, you can also stream games right from the TV, no additional hardware needed aside from the appropriate subscription and compatible gaming controller.

With the holiday season approaching and big TV events coming up like the Super Bowl, it’s the perfect time to invest in a new TV. I have two LG TVs, one OLED and one QNED, in my own home and absolutely love them. Get this Black Friday deal before it’s gone, and pick up a matching soundbar while you’re at it.