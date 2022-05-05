How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from anywhere in the galaxy — streaming guide and official trailer

You don't need a starship to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online, we've got everything you need to know to stream the new series from anywhere on Earth (and beyond). The first episode premieres on Paramount Plus today, May 5th, with new episodes added every Thursday until the season finale on July 7th.

The most recent addition to the Star Trek universe, Strange New Worlds is a direct spin-off from the popular series Star Trek: Discovery and follows Kirk's predecessor Captain Christopher Pike (played by Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise as they explore new planets throughout the galaxy. Since it's a prequel to the original Star Trek series, you can also expect to see the younger versions of characters like Spock and Number One that you may remember from Star Trek: Discovery. If the trailer below is any indication, Strange New Worlds is destined to be a lot of fun and may even join the ranks of the best Paramount Plus shows.

Trekkies in the US, South America, Australia, and other countries where Paramount Plus is available can easily stream the show as episodes are added each week, but if you're outside of those places at the moment, you'll need to get a little creative and use a VPN. Keep reading to learn how you can watch the sci-fi series from anywhere, plus we'll share a look at the official trailer.

How to watch in the USA

How to watch from anywhere

Official trailer

New to the world of VPNs and totally confused by what we described above? Don't worry, you can learn everything you need to know by reading our list of the best VPN services.