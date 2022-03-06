How to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6, Episode 2: a global streaming guide

The long wait is over, and we can tell you how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online wherever you are in the world. The final season of Peaky Blinders continues with episode two of the new season streaming tonight. Fans in the UK can easily watch each episode of the period drama as it airs on BBC, but viewers in other countries may be frustrated to learn that the final episodes won't be added to Netflix for a while yet. Thankfully, we have all the local information you need to watch the new episodes of Peaky Blinders as they're released online.

Steven Knight's hit show — led by Cillian Murphy and an ensemble cast that includes Tom Hardy and the late Helen McCrory — took a long break after the upsetting cliffhanger ending that finished off season 5, and fans all over the world are eager to see what will become of the tortured anti-hero Thomas Shelby and his (now international) criminal enterprise. Once the final season wraps up, the story is set to conclude with a feature film that will hopefully provide some closure for the millions of fans that have been following the evolution of the Shelby family since day one.

Season 6 officially premiered on February 27th through BBC One and the streaming service BBC iPlayer, and new episodes are scheduled to air each week until the series finale on April 3rd. Not in the UK? Here's how you can witness all of the final moments of the riveting drama from anywhere in the world.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in the UK

BBC iPlayer Peaky Blinders airs on BBC One every Sunday at 9pm GMT, after which it can be streamed almost immediately on the BBC iPlayer (alongside every previous season of the crime drama). The BBC-owned streaming service is compatible with loads of devices, including most smart TVs and modern video game consoles. It's also home to other quality programs like Doctor Who, Fleabag, Call the Midwife, and many more. If you're outside of the UK when the episode airs, the best way to watch is by accessing BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online with a VPN

ExpressVPN - try it risk-free for 30 days For anyone away from the UK at the moment, we found ExpressVPN to be one of the best VPN services around when it comes to accessing the BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. Just make sure you type in a UK home or office address before attempting to use the streaming service. You can get three additional months for free and save 49% on a bundle there right now. Better yet, you can request a full refund within 30 days if you change your mind.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in the US

Netflix | $9.99/month Most people in the United States were introduced to the Shelby family through the streaming service Netflix. If the handling of past seasons is any indication, American viewers can expect the entire season to be released on the site once the last episode has concluded on BBC One. That means the release date will be no earlier than April 4th and possibly much later. So watching the UK option via a VPN is your best bet for today. That being said, Netflix has all of the previous seasons of Peaky Blinders available to stream (and the fifth season finale that aired in 2019 feels like a lifetime ago), so now's the perfect time to refresh your memory and re-watch old episodes.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in Canada

Netflix | CA$9.99/month Canadian fans of the gritty crime drama will also be able to watch the final season on Netflix, but it's hard to say exactly when. The drop of previous seasons has lined up fairly close to the US schedule, so fingers crossed for an April release date.

How to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders online in Australia

Netflix | AU$10.99/month As with Canada and the US, Australian fans will need to watch the final season exclusively on Netflix after it's aired in the UK. Unfortunately, season 6 of Peaky Blinders may not reach Australian Netflix until late summer or autumn.

New to the world of VPNs and unsure how to install one? Our VPN guide details everything you need to know about setup and explains why the software is essential for online security and privacy.