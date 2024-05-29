Heads up! This Samsung deal is carving $1,000 OFF one of the best OLED TVs on the market

Most of the Memorial Day sales have come to an end, but apparently nobody told Samsung, as they're currently dropping $1,000 off one of the best OLED TVs on the market. At this very moment, the 65-inch Class OLED S90C smart TV is sitting with a massive 38% discount on Samsung's website, sending the price of the premium TV crashing to $1,599.99.

Now I'll be completely honest, Android TVs aren't my favorite thing to write about — I'd prefer a smartphone discount or affordable wireless carrier any day — but if you've been dreaming of owning an OLED TV, this Samsung deal might present the perfect opportunity.

Samsung 65" Class OLED S90C 4K Smart TV: $2,599.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung For a limited time, Samsung is carving $1,000 off the 65-inch S90C OLED smart TV, an absolute powerhouse of entertainment that boasts real-time 4K upscaling, exceptionally bright picture, and refresh rate support up to 144Hz. This particular price drop is for the 65-inch version, but it's worth noting that the 55-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch models are getting similarly-great discounts at Samsung.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an entry-level OLED TV that's under $2,000; 65 inches is your Goldilocks zone.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't care about OLED technology; you can afford to upgrade to the S95D from Samsung.

OLED smart TVs are notoriously expensive, but you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with the S90C. In addition to delivering exceptionally bright OLED picture quality, the set boasts an AI-powered Neural Quantum Processor that upscales all of your content to 4K in real-time. You also get some nice gaming support, Object Tracking Sound, and outstanding contrast.

If you don't care about OLED, you can easily save a bunch of money and get a similarly great experience by going with one of the best non-OLED Android TVs. But if you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this might be it.