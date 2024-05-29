Heads up! This Samsung deal is carving $1,000 OFF one of the best OLED TVs on the market
That's a 38% discount on the S90C, no strings attached.
Most of the Memorial Day sales have come to an end, but apparently nobody told Samsung, as they're currently dropping $1,000 off one of the best OLED TVs on the market. At this very moment, the 65-inch Class OLED S90C smart TV is sitting with a massive 38% discount on Samsung's website, sending the price of the premium TV crashing to $1,599.99.
Now I'll be completely honest, Android TVs aren't my favorite thing to write about — I'd prefer a smartphone discount or affordable wireless carrier any day — but if you've been dreaming of owning an OLED TV, this Samsung deal might present the perfect opportunity.
Samsung 65" Class OLED S90C 4K Smart TV: $2,599.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung
For a limited time, Samsung is carving $1,000 off the 65-inch S90C OLED smart TV, an absolute powerhouse of entertainment that boasts real-time 4K upscaling, exceptionally bright picture, and refresh rate support up to 144Hz.
This particular price drop is for the 65-inch version, but it's worth noting that the 55-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch models are getting similarly-great discounts at Samsung.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for an entry-level OLED TV that's under $2,000; 65 inches is your Goldilocks zone.
❌Skip this deal if: you don't care about OLED technology; you can afford to upgrade to the S95D from Samsung.
OLED smart TVs are notoriously expensive, but you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with the S90C. In addition to delivering exceptionally bright OLED picture quality, the set boasts an AI-powered Neural Quantum Processor that upscales all of your content to 4K in real-time. You also get some nice gaming support, Object Tracking Sound, and outstanding contrast.
If you don't care about OLED, you can easily save a bunch of money and get a similarly great experience by going with one of the best non-OLED Android TVs. But if you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this might be it.
winmod21👎 . . but still . . NO Dolby Vision w/ Samsung's ! 🙄🤨Reply
