Google TV is asking users if homescreen ads are a vibe or a buzzkill

What you need to know

Google TV may be aware users might be getting tired of ads, so it's running a survey asking users if the home screen ads are too much.

The survey, popping up on Onn 4K Boxes, gets users to rate if they "strongly agree" or "strongly disagree" with the ads.

While the survey could cut back on ads, it might also justify adding more, especially with Google's ad-driven revenue.

Google TV recently sent out a survey to some users, stirring up concerns by asking how they feel about the number of ads popping up on the homescreen.

9to5Google spotted a Reddit post showing Google asking some Google TV users in the U.S. what they think about the home screen ads—but just those, nothing else.

The survey shows up in the bottom-right of an Onn 4K Box, asking if the home screen ads on Google TV are a deal or a drag. The options range from “Strongly Agree” to “Strongly Disagree.”

(Image credit: lament / Reddit)

The survey indicates that Google knows people might be getting fed up with all the ads on Google TV. It’s just a sign that ads are pretty much a permanent part of the digital scene now.

Google’s push for more ads on Google TV is ruffling some feathers. While the survey might lead to fewer ads, it could just as easily be a way to back up adding even more. And with Google’s ad money machine running strong, don’t count on ads disappearing anytime soon.

It’s a bummer to watch the once ad-free digital world fill up with ads. Many of our favorite streaming services were once all about ditching traditional TV, but have now jumped on the ad-revenue bandwagon too.

Google TV, once all about personal recommendations, has turned into an ad-heavy platform, now bombarded with autoplay video ads. This shift from chill suggestions to in-your-face commercialization is part of a bigger trend where entertainment and ads are blending together more than ever.

Google is not the only one leaning into on-device ads for cash. Amazon has been rolling out new features with the same idea, and Roku has found ways to make money by running ads during gameplay breaks.