Get a free month of Paramount Plus if you sign up today

It's the home of popular shows and movies such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and you can now get a month-long Paramount Plus free trial if you sign up today. The deal went live this morning and will remain active until June 20th, so don't wait too long if you've been interested in the CBS streaming service. The only catch is that the free trial is only available for new customers, so you're out of luck if you're already an existing subscriber.

There are so many streaming services nowadays that you might be understandably hesitant to bring another one into the fold, so this deal is a great way to try out Paramount Plus for a month with no commitment. If you decide you no longer want the service after the 30 days are up, simply cancel your account any time with zero hassle. Of course, if you love the content provided — or you just got sucked into the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race — you could always pay for another month and cancel your account when you're ready. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services around, with plans starting at just $4.99/month.

In addition to those programs listed above, the Paramount Plus library includes new and old content from familiar networks like Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, CBS, and the Smithsonian Channel. You'll even get access to live sports and your local CBS channel. Paramount Plus has always offered a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, but that's hardly enough time to stream even a fraction of what's available. Scroll down for more information and a link to the free trial, and don't forget to take a look at our list of the best Paramount Plus shows to see what else you can watch right now.

Get a month of Paramount Plus for free

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: 1-month FREE trial (opens in new tab) Join Paramount Plus any time between June 10th and June 20th and you'll get your first month for free. That's instant access to thousands of hours of entertainment from CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, not to mention Paramount Plus original programming like 1883 and The Offer. Once the free trial is over, plans start at just $4.99/month for ad-supported streaming or $9.99/month if you want to go ad-free. The free trial is only available for new subscribers, but with new shows and movies being added constantly, there's never been a better time to sign up.

To fully enjoy all of the entertainment that Paramount Plus has to offer, you're obviously going to need a quality smart TV. Go check out our list of the best Android TVs to complete your home theater setup.