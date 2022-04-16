Amazon brings TuneIn's premium content to Alexa-enabled devices

What you need to know

TuneIn's premium audio content is now available on Alexa-powered devices.

The service costs $10, but new subscribers can take advantage of a three-month introductory free trial.

TuneIn offers access to more than 100,000 owned and partner radio stations.

TuneIn's premium live audio service is now available on Alexa-powered devices. Amazon and TuneIn's latest partnership allows Alexa customers to access paid content, including live sports, ad-free news, and commercial-free music.

Sports fans will be able to listen to MLB and college sports games simply by saying "Alexa, listen to sports." TuneIn's arrival on the best Alexa devices coincides with the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

The service costs $9.99 per month, but new TuneIn subscribers get a three-month trial period. If you already have a subscription, simply sign in on an Alexa-enabled device.

In addition, you'll be able to access more than 600 commercial-free radio stations as well as ad-free news content from your Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) or any other Alexa smart speaker.

“TuneIn aims to be anywhere listening is occurring," TuneIn CEO Richard Stern said in a press release. "In launching TuneIn Premium on Alexa, we deliver on this mission and enable TuneIn and Alexa customers easy access to an expansive catalog of premium content to stay well informed and entertained."

The partnership marks a new phase in TuneIn and Amazon's alliance that has existed for the past seven years, offering more than 100,000 free radio stations to a shared customer base.

“This is just one of the many developments we have in our product pipeline in the smart home device space as we look ahead," Stern added. "Through this collaboration with Alexa, listeners can easily listen to their favorite TuneIn Premium shows and stations with a simple voice command.”