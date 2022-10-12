All the best Prime Day Roku deals (so far)

It's the final day of the Prime Early Access sale (aka Prime Day 2), which means you only have a few hours left to take advantage of all the epic Roku deals before Amazon calls it quits. Lucky for you, we've been keeping track of all the best offers so you can spend less time scrolling through product lists and more time streaming your favorite movies and TV shows.

The best Roku devices provide 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support, plus instant access to all of your favorite streaming services, using just your TV's HDMI port and a few simple voice commands to the included Roku remote. User-friendly is the name of the game with these streaming devices, so you won't need to worry about tons of dangling wires or a convoluted setup process. Keep reading for the best Roku deals that we've found so far during the two-day sale, and don't forget to check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog to see a roundup of all the best offers as they go live.

Best Prime Day Roku deals — stream for dirt cheap

(opens in new tab) Roku Express 4K+: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Roku streaming device gives you instant (and affordable) HD, 4K, or HDR streaming in seconds using the included premium HDMI cable. Amazon is currently slashing 38% off the price of the Express 4K+, and you don't even need to be a Prime member!

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Utilizing the classic streaming stick design that goes straight into the HDMI port, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a super-fast setup so you'll be streaming in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 Plus in no time at all. Plus, you won't have to deal with any wires! The 4K streaming stick is currently a whopping 46% off for all Amazon customers, making this the best deal of the bunch.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express: $29.99 $23 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you really want to keep things simple, you can also get the standard Roku Express for just $23 at Amazon today. Although, if you ask us, we'd recommend spending $2 more to get the above 4K+ version. Either way, you're getting cheap and fast streaming with Roku, not to mention instant access to the 100% free Roku Channel!

If you miss Amazon's huge 2-day sale, don't panic — we keep track of the best Roku deals year round so you always know where to find the best prices.