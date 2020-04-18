Sling TV is offering a new way to spend your nights at home and you won't have to pay a cent for it. The all-new 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion unlocks access to Sling's live TV streaming service for free between the hours of 5 p.m. EST and midnight, letting you watch over 50 live channels as well as all the on-demand content you want; it even includes free cloud DVR service, and the best part is that no credit card or billing information is needed to start watching.

To start streaming during Sling TV's Happy Hour, you'll just need to create an account at Sling which only takes a minute or two to accomplish. Once you have an account, you'll be able to log into Sling on any device that supports the Sling TV app, such as streaming media players, smartphones, tablets, or your smart TV. Your account allows for streaming on up to three devices all at once, so your kids can watch on their phone or tablet as well.

The Happy Hour promotion gives you free access to the Sling Blue plan between 5 p.m. EST and midnight. This plan features some of the most popular news and entertainment channels, including A&E, AMC, Bravo, E!, FX, HGTV, Nick Jr., TLC and more. Unfortunately, you won't have access to channels from the Sling Orange package, though there is a discount on that plan currently available if you try out Sling and decide you like it enough to subscribe for more channels.

Sling TV will even be airing The Last Dance: Michael Jordan Documentary when it premieres on Sunday night, April 19 at 9PM EST on ESPN, though this channel is only available with either the Sling Orange or Sling Orange+Blue plans. Luckily, you can sign up today and save $10 on your first month, bringing the Sling Orange plan down to just $20 while Sling Orange+Blue drops to $35 for the month. Be sure to click 'Change Subscription' before checking out to ensure you've selected the correct plan. Sling Blue is also eligible for this offer.