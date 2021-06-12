The vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title is on the line tonight and we have all the details on how you can watch Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila duke it out at The Theater in Las Vegas on TV or online.

At just 23-years-old, American boxer Shakur "Fearless" Stevenson has already made a name for himself as he's currently undefeated with a 15-0 record with eight knockouts. During his last match back in December of last year, the former WBO featherweight world champion went for 10 rounds against Toka Kahn Clary before being declared the victor by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Namibian boxer Jeremiah "Low Key" Nakathila has a fight record of 21-1 with 17 knockouts under his belt. During his last fight also in December of last year, Nakathila defeated Emmanuel Amos by total knockout in round two. Tonight's fight will also be Nakathila's United States debut.

Elsewhere on Top Rank's Main Card for the evening, Jose Pedraza will face off against Julian Rodriquez in a junior welterweight bout, Xander Zayas will take on Larry Fryers in a welterweight bout, Tyler McCreary and Manuel Rey Rojas will meet in the ring for a junior lightweight bout, John Bauza will go up against Christon Edwards in a junior welterweight bout, Bryan Lua will go toe to toe against Frevian Gonzalez in a junior lightweight bout and finally Troy Isley will challenge LaQuan Evans in a middleweight bout.

Whether you're rooting for the undefeated Stevenson or the up-and-coming Nakathila, we'll show you how to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila from anywhere in the world so you don't miss a second of the boxing.

Stevenson vs Nakathila: When and where?

Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila will meet in the boxing ring at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 12. The Main Card will kick off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT but Stevenson and Nakathila are expected to make their ring walks at 12am ET / 9pm PT.

How to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila beginning at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN. You can also stream the fight online on ESPN's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so. Likewise you can also watch the fight on mobile, desktop or on a variety of other devices using the network's own streaming service ESPN+.

Not interested in signing up for cable or ESPN+ to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the fight online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Live stream Stevenson vs Nakathila in Canada

Canadian boxing fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila on TSN and the network will show the match on TSN4 beginning at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

If you're not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription if there are other sports or events you want to watch.

Get a Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream in the UK

Ahead of Stevenson vs Nakathila, Sky Sports signed a brand-new licensing agreement with Top Rank for the next four years which means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch tonight's event as well as other future boxing events in the UK. However, if you don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky subscription, you can always watch Stevenson vs Nakathila on NOW with a Sky Sports Day Membership for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Membership on sale for for £20 (usually £34).

Watch Stevenson vs Nakathila in Australia

As ESPN will be airing UFC 263 on Sunday in Australia at the same time as Stevenson vs Nakathila, boxing fans will need to turn to Kayo Sports in order to watch the match. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila.

How to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Stevenson vs Nakathila in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch tonight's boxing when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

