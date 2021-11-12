Choosing the right Wi-Fi router can be a challenge with a ton of options but most people will be very happy with a reasonable Wi-Fi 6 setup like the AX1800 TP-Link AX21 which is $75, 25% off. With 5GHz speeds of up to 1201Mbps, this router can keep up with the majority of internet connections with more than enough speed for 4K streaming and large game downloads. Not only that, but with Wi-Fi 6 support, it's a great companion to a PS5.
The Archer AX21 is a simple router that stays focused on what matters most in a router. Besides its fast wireless connection, it also has four gigabit Ethernet ports around the back, flanked on either side by four adjustable antennas. You can also easily wall-mount your router thanks to some mounting holes on the bottom if you want your setup to be a bit cleaner.
This router can be easily set up in a few minutes with the TP-Link Tether app. Even if you've never set up your own router before, you can follow along with the app on Android or iOS to be up and running in a few minutes. You can also manage your settings in the same app at any time if you find something isn't set up just the way you like.
One last trick up the AX21's sleeve is OneMesh. OneMesh is TP-Link's mesh solution for its Archer router line. With a compatible TP-Link extender, you can create a mesh system that your devices will be able to connect to using the same Wi-Fi name and password. Unlike a standard Wi-Fi extender, your device will automatically connect to the best OneMesh access point with no input required.
The Archer AX21 easily earns its spot as one of the best cheap Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy. Whether you need a quick upgrade to keep up with a new home office or just want to get rid of buffering for 4K movies, this router is a great choice.
If you were looking to save even more money and don't have any need for Wi-Fi 6 speeds, the Archer A7 is a phenomenal value at $50 or 38% off. This router has a dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connection at AC1750. That breaks down to a maximum of 1300Mbps available to compatible WI-Fi 5 devices though most will be stuck at 867Mbps. Still, that's plenty of speed for most people.
The Archer A7 also supports OneMesh for mesh expansion down the line if you find you need it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pixel 6 bugs have not deterred our readers from buying the phones
We asked our readers if Pixel 6 bugs have kept them from going through with their orders. Our responses aren't too surprising.
Forza Horizon 5 cloud gaming review: Diet Forza tastes nearly as sweet
Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best video games of the year, hands-down. But how does it perform using the Xbox Cloud Gaming app or streamed to a browser? Here are our impressions of Forza Horizon 5 for Android.
Samsung Galaxy S21's Android 12 update could be right around the corner
The One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series has come to an end. Samsung is expected to release the first stable One UI 4 update for the S21 trio soon.
Best heavy duty cases for Google Pixel 6 in 2021
The Pixel 6 could last you half a decade, but that's only if you don't break it somewhere along the way. While thin cases can be sexy, rugged cases look much more handsome once you see how high a fall they can take while keeping your Pixel 6 safe.