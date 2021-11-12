Choosing the right Wi-Fi router can be a challenge with a ton of options but most people will be very happy with a reasonable Wi-Fi 6 setup like the AX1800 TP-Link AX21 which is $75, 25% off. With 5GHz speeds of up to 1201Mbps, this router can keep up with the majority of internet connections with more than enough speed for 4K streaming and large game downloads. Not only that, but with Wi-Fi 6 support, it's a great companion to a PS5.

The Archer AX21 is a simple router that stays focused on what matters most in a router. Besides its fast wireless connection, it also has four gigabit Ethernet ports around the back, flanked on either side by four adjustable antennas. You can also easily wall-mount your router thanks to some mounting holes on the bottom if you want your setup to be a bit cleaner.

This router can be easily set up in a few minutes with the TP-Link Tether app. Even if you've never set up your own router before, you can follow along with the app on Android or iOS to be up and running in a few minutes. You can also manage your settings in the same app at any time if you find something isn't set up just the way you like.