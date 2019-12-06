Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

If you are planning on traveling for the holidays and are a fan of Marriott and its huge collection of hotels under its brand, you have a chance to earn 75,000 bonus points for doing just that. With the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card, new cardholders will earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, a hefty welcome offer that The Points Guy currently values at around $600.

The card is built to earn you the most points possible when staying at hotels that are part of the Bonvoy family, offering 6X Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. You also earn 2X Bonvoy points on all other purchases. Those points can be used to book free hotel stays, convert them to airline miles, or pay for exclusive experience like a cooking class or a city cruise.

Cardholders also receive an automatic upgrade to Silver Elite Status every year. The status provides a number of additional benefits such as a 10% bonus on Marriott Bonvoy Points when staying at a participating hotel, priority late checkout, and exclusive offers released throughout the year.

The card comes with a range of additional perks focused on travel. There is no foreign transaction fee and, since it is a Visa card, it is accepted virtually anywhere worldwide. Cardholders also receive Lost Luggage Reimbursement, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Trip Delay Reimbursement, and Travel and Emergency Assistance Services.

No matter where you are traveling this holiday season, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card wants to reward you for doing so.