May the Fourth was shaping up as a bittersweet day for Star Wars fans, it's the day that Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuts its finale episodes and finally ends for good. I don't know about you, but I'm not ready! To help us get over the sorrow of Order 66 and the takeover of by the Empire, Disney+ is bringing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the service on Star Wars Day as well.

All 9 films, all in one place. Stream the complete Skywalker Saga on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9PCC7ICUgd — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

This film will be coming to most current Disney+ countries on May the Fourth. It will be coming to the Netherlands on May 5 because of a local holiday, and Disney+ France has not tweeted the announcement video, which points to the film not debuting in France yet — which isn't a surprise given France's media laws surrounding theatrical films and streaming services. This now makes Solo the lone Star Wars movie not on Disney+ in the U.S., but it will arrive July 9, 2020.

If you haven't seen how the saga ends — like me, who was too busy to see it in December — this is the movie that is supposed to wrap up a story 40 years in the making, crossing three generations and enamoring millions of fans and spawning whole legions of both casual and super fans — like the 501st Legion. Star Wars has changed fan culture and movie-making forever, and it inspired generations of nerds to build, create, and explore.