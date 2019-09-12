Clear cases are a great choice for most phones, but for a phone a beautiful as the Galaxy Note 10+, they're practically a requirement. After all, how do you hide away those gradients and rainbows of the Aura Glow in some boring black slab of plastic and silicone? It's unthinkable! If you're looking for a clear case that does more than just showcase your Note 10+ but amplifies its refractive beauty, then consider the Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter. I've loved and depended on the Liquid Crystal and Liquid Crystal Glitter for three years, and Spigen hit another home run with the versions for the Note 10+.

Make it shiny! Spigen Liquid Crystal Series Do yourself a favor and go glitter. The Liquid Crystal is one of our favorite clear case series, but to be crystal clear on the matter: the Glitter version is the better version to buy. The shimmering glitter in the case obscures smudges and scuffs, letting the case look better longer. $12 at Amazon (Glitter)

$11 at Amazon (Crystal)

The Liquid Crystal Glitter is the more practical and more extravagant of Spigen's clear cases, and while yes, that is a contradiction, it's absolutely true. The glitter, in this case, serves a couple of purposes beyond just making it look pretty: glitter obscures the IMEI and FCC information that's printed on the back of the phone, as well as hiding any scratches or small cracks your Note 10+ might have picked up in its short life so far. Glitter also helps smudges, scuffs and grime hide on the back of the case so that it doesn't look dirty nearly as quickly as plain clear cases like the regular Liquid Crystal. And yes — it is prettier, especially when the shimmer of the glitter combines with the refractions of the Note 10+'s glass back.

The port cutouts are nice and wide around the USB-C port and camera, ensuring that we don't have to deal with light from the flash reflecting back through the case into the camera. The buttons on the Liquid Crystal Glitter are the near-perfect consistency: not stiff, not mushy, just enough give to prevent accidental presses but still easy to take a screenshot one-handed when you get your thumb in just the right spot. Spigen Liquid Crystal Note 10+ Case

The regular Liquid Crystal case isn't a slouch by any means, it's the same shape, profile, and protection as the Glitter version. It just skips the refractive specs for a crystal clear TPU that allows you to see every centimeter of that lovely Aura Glow rainbow or Aura Blue ocean. If you're wanting to showcase your Note 10+ exactly as it came from the factory, the plain liquid Crystal may be the better bet for you. The problem with the crystal clear Liquid Crystal is that the perfectly clear back is easy to show smudges and grime, as well as scuffs or scratches from sliding around your dirty desk or overcrowded purse. That's the tradeoff of a crystal clear case, but at least with the dot-matrix pattern inside the case we don't have to worry about splotchy puddles like many clear cases do. Spigen Liquid Crystal Note 10+ Case Series

Whichever version you get, the Liquid Crystal is my favorite clear case series for a reason: it's slim and grippy without getting in the way of the phone's beauty. It's easy to wipe away the smudges and grime that accumulate on every clear case, but it's still grippy enough to ensure it won't slip out of your hands even when they're sweaty. 4 out of 5 I'm partial to the Glitter version for several reasons — it's more practical and more pretty, after all — and whether you go traditional clear, Crystal Quartz, or even the darling Rose Quartz option, I'm confident any variant of the Liquid Crystal won't let you or your Note 10+ down.

