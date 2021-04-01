Sony has announced that it will be holding a virtual event on April 14 to unveil its latest Xperia smartphones. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel starting at 3:30 AM ET.

Unfortunately, Sony hasn't revealed any details about the devices that will be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to Weibo leaker ZACKBUCKS, however, the company will be launching three new phones on April 14: Xperia 1 III, Xperia 10 III, and Xperia 5 III.

The Xperia 1 III, which is expected to be a follow-up to last year's Xperia 1 II, is said to sport a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate as the best Android phones of 2021. As you would expect, the phone is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A "premium" version of the phone with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is said to be in the works as well.

In the camera department, the phone will apparently have a triple-lens system with a 64MP main sensor, a periscope lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The Xperia 1 III is also rumored to include a large 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Xperia 5 III, on the other hand, will likely come with similar specs in a more compact design.