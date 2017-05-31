Sony just keeps doing its thing, launching high-end phones with ultra-high prices.

Coming in pretty close to initial leaks, Sony has announced that its ultra-high-end flagship Xperia XZ Premium will launch in the U.S. unlocked on June 12 with an unsurprisingly high price of $799. There will be one week of pre-orders from Amazon and Best Buy before it fully launches on June 19.

Even though it's been over three months since Sony announced the new flagship — and therefore flagships from Samsung, LG, HTC and more have since launched — it still has an impressive spec sheet. If you're willing to drop the cash, the Xperia XZ Premium is offering a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (plus SD card), a 3230mAh battery, IP68 waterproofing and of course that ridiculously dense 5.5-inch 4K display. The XZ Premium also has a new 19MP camera with 960 fps slow-motion video.

Big money gets you a whole lot of specs, but still not a fingerprint sensor.

Despite its high-end price, the frustration of not having a fingerprint sensor in the U.S. version of Sony phones continues with the XZ Premium. It's pretty much inexcusable at this point, but as previously discussed this is likely a contractual issue that Sony is stuck with for the time being. Considering that the near-identical phone is on sale in the UK and Europe with a fingerprint sensor, we're likely looking at the same sort of situation as previous Xperia phones where the fingerprint hardware is there and Sony is disabling it in software.

For all of the quirks of Sony's U.S. phone strategy, it has managed to figure out distribution properly. The Xperia XZ Premium will be available from all of the big electronics retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Fry's and more starting on June 12.

