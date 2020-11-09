Someone made Four Seasons Total Landscaping in VRChat and it's hilarious

What you need to know
- User Coopertom recreated the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference site in VRChat and posted the resulting video on Twitter.
- Four Seasons Total Landscaping was the place where President Trump's team hosted a press conference detailing alleged problems during ballot counting.
- Anyone can join in for free on VRChat which, despite the name, doesn't require a VR headset in order to play.
Some VRChat users were having a blast recreating President Trump's most recent press conference, which was held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this past weekend. VRChat user Coopertom took the time to recreate the site, complete with Trump campaign posters and the podium at the site, and proceeded to party on the pavement all night long. This party was held in VRChat, a free social app that is best experienced on VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 but can also be enjoyed with just a keyboard and mouse on a regular PC.
Plenty of laughs ensued when users found the Four Seasons Total Landscaping world within VRChat and joined just to see if the name was a coincidence. Turns out it wasn't and players had a blast chatting with each other, celebrating the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, and marveling at the detail that Coopertom put into the world.
After the quick positive responses seen on Twitter following this video's post, Coopertom said that additional details are in the works, including the adjacent buildings and streets. If you head into VRChat you should be able to find the world by running a search. If you don't see it, come back later and join in on the party — if that's your thing, of course.
VRChat is a virtual social platform where players create their own avatars and can walk around in virtual worlds created by anyone and everyone. Worlds aren't just virtual locations to hang out in, though. They also include mini-games, activities, and just about anything you can think of. Imagine it as a brand new world where you can be literally anything you want and can hang out with people as long as you want.
