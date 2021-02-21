I've been a dedicated Fitbit fan for nearly five years now. Ever since the company purchased my beloved Pebble, I've been using some of the best Fitbit wearables to track my exercise, steps, and sleep. One of the things that I value most about the Fitbit experience is the ability to jump back in time to see how my activity, weight, or stats have changed over time, but if a recent email that I received from the company is any indication, that freewheeling ability to look at my own historical fitness data may be about to go away. According to a customer survey that Fitbit recently emailed, it looks like Google may have found a way to monetize users' Fitbit data that adheres to its commitment to regulators not to use said data for advertising purposes. So how do they plan to do that? Our favorite "s" word — subscriptions! VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

I am personally still very excited at the prospect of new Fitbit hardware under Google's guidance, and can't wait to see what the first Google/Fitbit smartwatch will look like. Over the past few weeks and months, we've already started to see useful features like the Google Assistant come to the Versa 3 and Sense watches, and you can even view your Fitbit sleep data on Google Assistant smart displays. The company is also now featuring its Fitbit products in the Google Store. According to Google's head of hardware Rick Osterloh, one of the tentpole promises that Google made to regulators when it agreed to acquire Fitbit was that the deal would be about "devices, not data" and that consumers' health and wellness data would not "be used for Google ads." I hope that Google sticks to these promises, but the simple fact is that no matter how many attempts it makes in the hardware space, Google is first and foremost a software company. Actually, scratch that, Google is a data company. So considering that, you didn't really expect Google not to explore ways to monetize its new treasure trove of health and wellness data, did you?